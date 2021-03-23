Afecta Pharmaceuticals Announces Grant of U.S. Patent

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Afecta Pharmaceuticals, a company focused on developing drugs that modulate key pathways that drive disease processes associated with immune disorders, neurological dysfunction and cancers, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent on March 9, 2021 for a class of novel compounds that inhibit the CCL5/RANTES pathway. The patent, U.S. Patent No. 10,940,132, discloses compounds and methods for treating conditions with increased CCL5/RANTES activity. This pathway is a key driver of severe inflammation associated with many diseases.

With respect to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by 2019 novel Coronavirus (COVID-19, a recent report (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1201971220323055) demonstrated that inhibition of the CCL5/RANTES pathway corrected the immune dysregulation and reduced viral load in critical COVID-19 patients. Dysregulated immune response characterized by runaway inflammation, including cytokine release syndrome (CRS), is a major driver of pathology in severe COVID-19 patients. CCL5-CCR5 axis dysfunction may also contribute to "post-acute COVID-19 syndrome."

According to Bruce W. Kovacs, MD, the inventor and president of Afecta Pharmaceuticals; "Collectively, the results of the reported early clinical studies and our own research results demonstrate a novel approach to resolving unchecked inflammation, restoring normal immunologic function in a number of diseases including COVID-19 induced ARDS, and support future randomized clinical trials to assess clinical efficacy."

The CCL5 Inhibitors were identified by employing PharmetRx®, the company's proprietary artificial intelligence platform, and have demonstrated bioactivity in various animal and tissue models of diseases. The PharmetRx® platform has resulted in several other issued and pending patents for treatment of many disorders, including ADHD, Parkinson's disease, Eczema, Retinopathies and others. These efforts align with Afecta's corporate strategy that seeks to identify novel compounds created from drugs with established safety records and negligible side effects.

About Afecta Pharmaceuticals

Afecta Pharmaceuticals is a privately held drug discovery and development company that leverages several key technologies and is positioned to change the pharmaceutical paradigm through innovation.

