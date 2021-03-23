With certifiable technology, onboard or remote pilots will benefit from next-generation flight automation systems

Reliable Robotics, a leader in autonomous aircraft system development, and Daedalean, a leader in machine learning for safety critical avionics, today revealed their partnership to build advanced navigation and situational awareness (SA) systems for commercial aircraft operations. The proprietary solution enables onboard pilots and remote pilots to make faster, better informed decisions based on the advanced sensors provided by the system.

"Reliable Robotics has the most credible system for remote piloted operations with immediate applications for cargo operators," said Dr. Luuk van Dijk, Founder and CEO of Daedalean. "Our team has developed advanced machine learning that can adapt to the inherent uncertainties in airspace and increasing levels of onboard autonomy. Bringing our core competencies together was a logical next step to jointly develop a solution set that makes aircraft safer."

During their most recent flight tests last month, Reliable Robotics demonstrated pioneering capabilities of their systems by remotely piloting a Cessna 208 Caravan from a control center in their headquarters over 50 miles away. In 2019, the company made aviation history operating a remotely piloted Cessna 172 Skyhawk over a populated region with no one on board, and subsequently demonstrated fully automated landing of the larger Cessna 208 in 2020 on the third day of flight testing.

Daedalean has developed unrivaled machine learning applications based on comprehensive situational awareness that meet and surpass aviation safety level standards defined by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Their work with EASA examining high performance machine learning algorithms for safety-critical applications resulted in the joint publishing of Concepts of Design Assurance for Neural Networks.

"Both companies have been built on the principle that certification is paramount from day one," said Robert Rose, Co-founder and CEO of Reliable Robotics. "Daedalean is the recognized leader when it comes to developing machine learning systems within the required regulatory framework. This is not a domain where you build something first and then figure out how to certify it later."

Advanced navigation and SA systems will reduce pilot workload, are an enabling technology for many types of remote piloting and provide a clear enhancement beyond existing safety margins. Reliable Robotics and Daedalean are committed to deploying this technology in an incremental manner to enable safer flight operations globally.

About Daedalean

Daedalean is building autonomous flight control software for civil aircraft of today and advanced aerial mobility of tomorrow. The Zurich/Switzerland-based company has brought together expertise from the fields of machine learning, robotics, computer vision, path planning as well as aviation-grade software-engineering and certification.

Daedalean has partnered with incumbent avionics manufacturers including Honeywell Aerospace (who also invested) and Avidyne to bring to market the first ever machine-learning based avionics. The company has developed an onboard visual awareness system demonstrating crucial early capabilities on a path to certification for airworthiness. www.daedalean.ai

About Reliable Robotics Corporation

Launched by SpaceX and Tesla veterans, Reliable Robotics is revolutionizing commercial aviation with its autonomous flight technology. The company's systems will enable a future where air transportation is safer, more convenient, more affordable, and transformative to the way goods, and eventually people, travel around the planet. Please visit https://reliable.co/ for more information.

