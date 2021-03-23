"No digging, no guessing, just meaningful data," Sheri Kruzel, Senior Product Manager at Ace Tate

Contentsquare, the only complete experience analytics platform is partnering with Dutch eyewear specialist Ace Tate to help sustain the brand's digital momentum, and optimize the omnichannel customer journey.

"With eyewear, it's a very high-touch product," said Sheri Kruzel, Lead Product Manager at Ace Tate. "You want to feel the product, try it on your face, know that the size fits well. There are lots of services you can start to implement like virtual try-on, home-try-on, style advice but you really need to understand how these work, what the conversion rates are, and new ways to optimize those flows. That's where Contentsquare comes in."

From in-store eye tests to online purchase, via virtual try-on, the team at Ace Tate is committed to ensuring a seamless unified customer experience that is frictionless across all touchpoints. The brand is also focused on continuing to grow digital sales, which peaked in 2020.

In fact, the past twelve months have highlighted the crucial need for brands to adjust quickly and efficiently to changes in customer needs and expectations. To improve its CX responsiveness, Ace Tate has been sharing data responsibility across the team, and ensuring all stakeholders are equipped to make the right business decisions.

"Product and marketing will definitely be using the insights to understand how our landing pages are working, how customers are going through our funnels, and how to optimize our campaigns," said Kruzel. "One of the biggest things we noticed when comparing Contentsquare to competitors, was that they all had the downfall of having to tag everything. With Contentsquare, it's simple. It's straight out of the box with one tag, minimal set up, and you're up and running."

"We are very proud to be associated with a brand like Ace Tate, who are not only digital retail visionaries but whose commitment to sustainability is extremely inspiring. Democratizing access to actionable and impactful customer insights is the whole point of Contentsquare, so we're thrilled to be helping a leader like Ace Tate take their digital business to the next level," said Niki Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at Contentsquare.

About Ace Tate

Founded in 2013, Ace Tate is an eyewear brand from Amsterdam, offering thoughtfully-designed frames at transparent prices, from €100 including prescription lenses, and €300 for varifocal. Ace Tate celebrates bold views by collaborating with and supporting creative, forward-thinking individuals. Through responsible and conscious actions, the brand is on a mission to become an engine for positive change in the industry.

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare empowers brands to build better digital experiences. Our experience analytics platform tracks and visualizes billions of digital behaviors, delivering intelligent recommendations that everyone can use to grow revenue, increase loyalty and fuel innovation. Founded in Paris in 2012, Contentsquare has since opened offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Tel Aviv, Tokyo and Singapore. Today, it helps more than 700 enterprises in 26 countries deliver better digital experiences for their customers. Visit contentsquare.com to find out more.

