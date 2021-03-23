Admission to trading of UAB "Modus Group" bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on March 23, 2021 to admit the bonds of UAB "Modus Group" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of UAB "Modus Group" bonds is March 29, 2021. Issuer's full name UAB "Modus Grupe" --------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name MDG --------------------------------------------------- Bonds' ISIN code LT0000404790 --------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 04.12.2023 --------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one bond, EUR 100 --------------------------------------------------- Number of bonds 80 000 --------------------------------------------------- Volume of the bonds issue, EUR 8 000 000 --------------------------------------------------- Fixed annual coupon rate, % 5 --------------------------------------------------- Coupon payments 4 June, 2021 4 December, 2021 4 June, 2022 4 December, 2022 4 June, 2023 4 December, 2023 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name MDGB050023FA --------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius --------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of UAB "Modus Group" is Law firm Sorainen and partners. UAB "Modus Group" Information Document and annual reports for the years 2018 and 2019 (in Lithuanian language) are enclosed. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=847839