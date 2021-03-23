Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Diese Meldung geht unter die Haut!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2021 | 14:17
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admission to trading of UAB "Modus Group" bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on March 23, 2021 to admit the bonds of UAB "Modus
Group" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request
of the Company. The first trading day of UAB "Modus Group" bonds is March 29,
2021. 





Issuer's full name              UAB "Modus Grupe"  
---------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name             MDG                
---------------------------------------------------
Bonds' ISIN code                LT0000404790       
---------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date        04.12.2023         
---------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one bond, EUR  100                
---------------------------------------------------
Number of bonds                 80 000             
---------------------------------------------------
Volume of the bonds issue, EUR  8 000 000          
---------------------------------------------------
Fixed annual coupon rate, %     5                  
---------------------------------------------------
Coupon payments                 4 June, 2021       
                                4 December, 2021   
                                4 June, 2022       
                                4 December, 2022   
                                4 June, 2023       
                                4 December, 2023   
---------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name            MDGB050023FA       
---------------------------------------------------
??Market                        First North Vilnius
---------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of UAB "Modus Group" is Law firm Sorainen and partners.

UAB "Modus Group" Information Document and annual reports for the years 2018
and 2019 (in Lithuanian language) are enclosed. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=847839
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.