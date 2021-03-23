Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Logistea AB (124/21)

With effect from March 26, 2021, the redemption shares in Logistea AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including April 9, 2021. 

Instrument:      Redemption shares                       
Short name:      LOG IL                                  
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015810015                            
Order book ID:   220492                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
