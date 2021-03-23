Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Logistea AB (124/21)

With effect from March 26, 2021, the redemption shares in Logistea AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 9, 2021. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: LOG IL Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015810015 Order book ID: 220492 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB