Andersen Global unifies its platform in North America as its member firms in Canada adopt the brand "Andersen," reflecting the organization's ability to provide a full suite of integrated services through its member and collaborating firms globally.

Formerly operating under the brand name Andersen Tax, the Canadian member firms now share the common brand "Andersen" with the U.S. member firm regionally, along with member firms globally in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The U.S. member firm previously transitioned to the Andersen brand in 2019, which initiated the adoption globally by the organization's member firms throughout 2020 and early 2021.

"This unification under a common brand demonstrates our shared culture, values and commitment to serving our clients in a seamless manner globally," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "This is a significant step in our global organization's development as we continue to expand and solidify our global platform."

Founded in 2002 by 23 former tax partners from Arthur Andersen, Andersen started its journey as WTAS LLC, a tax-only firm that established WTAS Global in 2013. The founding U.S. member firm then began operating as Andersen Tax in 2014 and the global organization became known as Andersen Global. The global organization entered the Canadian market in 2016 and now operates with five partners and nearly 40 professionals through offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

"We believe this is a milestone that reinforces the values and vision that remain at the core of our firm, both locally and globally," said Office Managing Director at Andersen in Montreal, Simon Davari. "This transition supports our growth and development, highlights the breadth and depth of our expertise, and strengthens our position in the Canadian market."

Warren Dueck, Office Managing Director at Andersen in Vancouver, added, "Over the last few years, our firm has grown significantly, and its evolution highlights our 'one firm' culture as we work seamlessly to build on the existing foundation of the Andersen brand in North America, alongside our colleagues in the U.S. As we look forward to this next step of our firm's development, our team remains dedicated to providing clients with best-in-class services, especially as it relates to U.S. and Canadian cross-border tax services."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 261 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

