TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, announced today Thierry Darnis has been hired as Vice President of Global Operations.

Mr. Darnis has a deep background as a global leader managing major medical device design and production units at world-class companies such as Medtronic and CR Bard. He will leverage his expertise in operations, his business acumen and innovative thinking from more than 30 years in the industry to support TISSIUM's move into a new phase of growth.

Notably, Mr. Darnis spent 12 years as a plant manager for Medtronic subsidiary Sofradim Production when he managed nearly 400 employees at the Trévoux plant and deployed an adapted Lean Culture for significantly enhanced production volume. He also participated in many Medtronic inter-site projects and completed the relocation of production activities from other international sites to Trévoux.

Mr. Darnis also served as the Global VP of Manufacturing Engineering at Biom'UP, where he supported the industrialization of the production of the startup's first product, define the scale-up strategy and to deploy it.

Most recently, Mr. Darnis served as Vice President of Operations of Affluent Medical, where he oversaw the direction of the Urology program, as well as the industrialization and optimization of all product lines.

Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM, said: "We continue to position ourselves for ongoing expansion, and we are pleased to welcome Thierry as an extension of these efforts. As we bolster our executive leadership team, Thierry's vast experience and deep market knowledge of the medical device sector will add support for the growth of our platform as we seek to transform tissue reconstruction across multiple clinical applications."

Mr. Darnis added: "I am excited to help bring the vision of TISSIUM to life and advance the company's development and manufacturing strategy. I look forward to applying my knowledge and offering support for TISSIUM's program at such a dynamic and significant time in the company's growth."

About TISSIUM:

TISSIUM is a privately-owned medtech company based in Paris, France that is dedicated to the rapid development and commercialization of a unique biopolymer platform to address various unmet clinical needs.

The company's platform is based on a proprietary polymer family with unique properties including the ability to conform to and integrate with surrounding tissue to enable tissue reconstruction. Furthermore, the polymer building blocks enable customization to match tissue-specific requirements for different therapeutic areas. The company is developing a portfolio of solutions for peripheral nerve, gastrointestinal, ENT and cardiovascular applications. The company also develops delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its family of polymers.

TISSIUM's technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013. For more information, please visit: www.TISSIUM.com and @TISSIUMtech.

