A global ranking of large scale solar project capacities indicates prominent roles for a resurgent Spain, behind the usual top three of China, the U.S. and India, with Australia and the Netherlands also on the rise. There were disappointing returns, though, for the U.K., Italy and Canada.The 50 GWac of large scale solar project generation capacity added last year marked a record annual return for solar, according to the latest figures gathered by U.K.-based analyst Wiki-Solar. Equating to 65 GWp of new capacity, the volume added-in terms of officially reported projects-takes the world to 270 GWac ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...