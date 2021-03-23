Beginning today, JZZ Technologies, Inc. through ActiveLifestyleMedia.com, are offering a new service designed to stop criminals from gaining access seniors' computers

Calverton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2021) - Media and marketing company JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has partnered with NationalCyberSecurity.com to provide a new, online service that promises to stop intruders and hackers from accessing computers through viruses, malware and ransomware. The service is available through ActiveLifestyleMedia.com and includes a no-cost subscription, along with training and support.

According to the FTC, older adults were about 5 times more likely than other groups to report losing money on tech support scams. The scams range from pop-up warnings to call a toll-free number to warnings that pose as reputable system software companies like Microsoft or Apple asking the user to call about a "problem" with their computer.

Gregory Evans, Founder of National Cyber Security explains, "These scammers convince people to hand over remote access to their computer and then make a big show of "troubleshooting." They may open system folders or run scans that seem to show evidence of a problem. Then they ask for money for supposed repairs and things like bogus service contracts."

The scams can appear very authentic and can fool even skilled computer programmers. ActiveLifestyleMedia.com has recognized these threats to the aging population and partnered with NationalCyberSecurity.com to combat hi-tech criminals. The new service can immediately help protect your computer from hackers, viruses, and ransomware.

The ActiveLifestyleMedia service offer includes:

No contract sign-up

24/7 tech support

The course Cyber Security for Seniors

"We hope that people will direct their aging parents and friends to start using this service to prevent these criminal activities that cost billions of dollars of damages each year and an untold amount of grief.", says Charles Cardona, head of JZZ Technologies, Inc.

About National Cyber Security Ventures Corp.

National Cyber Security Ventures (NCSV- nscvetures.com) is the holding company of cybersecurity companies, services, products and news outlets. These products and services are geared toward Individual consumers, small businesses, governments and the legal community. NCSV's two flagship services are NationalCyberSecurityTrainingAcademy.com and NationalCyberSecurity.com.

About JZZ Technologies Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc., through its brand Active Lifestyle Media (activelifestylemedia.com), publishes online, video and print content targeting over 20 million individuals in the high value 55+ marketplace. This demographic group accounts for more than 75% of the wealth in America and is one of the most sought-after segments for marketing. The 55+ age group is also one of the fastest growing segments of online users. In addition to consumers, Active Lifestyle Media targets U.S. based physicians with current medical content through its medical newsletter and online content/podcasts.

DISCLAMER

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

