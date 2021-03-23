Cambridge Global: Michelman & Robinson's Michael Poster To Deliver Expert Insights at Billboard's Live Virtual Series

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Billboard's Music & Money event returns with another installment of the Billboard Pro Spotlight series, this time with panelist Michael Poster, Head of the Corporate & Securities practice at Michelman & Robinson, a high-profile, nationwide law firm headquartered in Los Angeles. "Music & Money" will be held March 25th, starting at 12 p.m. EDT and can be viewed only by those with Billboard Pro accounts.

Poster will address "What Buyers Want," sharing his views on investors in the music space, what opportunities they are looking for, how institutional capital is being leveraged within the industry, and where the market is going. "Music & Money" attendees will also be privy to topics regarding the sale of music rights, deal financing, and access to capital to be discussed by top executives from Truist Financial and Vine Alternative Capital, dealmaker Fred Davis, music publishing CEOs Mary Megan Peer and Joshua Gruss, Sound Royalties CEO Alex Heiche, producer David Tickle, and Dan Weisman of Bernstein Private Wealth Management.

Poster's participation in Billboard's live virtual event comes on the heels of his work on some of the most significant music publishing catalog sales and acquisitions in recent years. These include deals involving Johnny McDaid, producer, and keyboardist for the rock band "Snow Patrol" (a catalog that included Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You," the most-streamed song in history); pop and country songwriter and producer Sean Douglas, whose credits include Demi Lovato's "Sorry Not Sorry," David Guetta's "Hey Mama," Jason Derulo's "Talk Dirty," and Thomas Rhett's "Die a Happy Man"; and DJ sensation Calvin Harris. Harris's $100 million+ catalog sale to Vine Alternative Investments was one of the largest such transactions of 2020.

Named by Billboard as a top music lawyer for 2018, 2019, and 2020 and a 2020 New York Trailblazer by the New York Law Journal, Poster is a frequent commentator and writer on issues at the intersection of corporate finance and music. His insights have been featured in Billboard, The Wall Street Journal, and Crain's New York Business.

"Having spent much of my legal career devoted to the music industry, I understand there are misconceptions and a bit of confusion in regard to how transactions are sourced and financed," says Poster. "Events like 'Music & Money' provide a great opportunity to educate investors on how deals are getting done and potential pitfalls along the way."

Those who have yet to become Billboard Pro members but are interested in attending "Music & Money" can access new Billboard Pro accounts through billboard.com/offer, using the code PROSPOTLIGHT to get 50% off membership.

If you're not able to attend the Billboard Pro Spotlight Live Virtual Event: Music and Money, visit www.Billboard.com to get a recap of the event and watch recorded videos from the panel.

