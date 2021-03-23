Carrier prioritizes seamless customer experience by investing in the cloud-based FINEOS Platform

FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) has announced that client USAble Life has gone live on the FINEOS Platform for their Short-Term Disability and Absence Management lines of business.

"Investing in the FINEOS Platform was a key part of our strategic mission to enable straight-through processing with low to no-touch claims,' said Rich Macy, USAble Life COO, "This advancement will allow us to leverage technology to provide a seamless, positive experience for our Short-Term Disability and Absence Management customers."

The cloud-based FINEOS Platform is the leading integrated disability and absence management (IDAM) solution. Using the FINEOS Platform for IDAM simplifies complexity by automating processes around paid and unpaid absences, including Short-Term Disability claims. The solution helps carriers and employers remain in compliance by giving them access to industry-leading configuration, rules, workflow, tasks, document management, and benefit payment capabilities.

"We couldn't be more pleased with this go live of the FINEOS Platform for USAble Life. It's always thrilling to empower a new client to provide better service for their customers, and we look forward to supporting USAble Life in this shared goal," said Michael Kelly, FINEOS CEO. "The future of Absence Management is in fully integrated modern core Group Administration that makes this complex market easier to navigate. By using the FINEOS Platform for IDAM, USAble Life will be able to remain competitive in this changing employee benefits landscape that demands digital transformation."

This new engagement with USAble Life follows a year of unprecedented go live success for FINEOS in 2020 with 10 major carrier clients going live with 8 new installations and 7 upgrades of the FINEOS Platform for Employee Benefits.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the largest life insurers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform provides core administration capabilities including integrated disability and absence management (IDAM), billing, claims, payments, policy administration, provider management and new business and underwriting; all of which are configurable to operate independently or as FINEOS AdminSuite, the leading Employee Benefits end-to-end core administration suite with fully integrated Absence Management.

About USAble Life

Headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., USAble Life provides best-in-class ancillary insurance solutions (dental, life, disability, and supplemental products) that align and integrate with health plan offerings.

Uniquely owned by a joint venture of independent Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, USAble Life employs almost 500 people with additional hubs in Jacksonville, Fla. and Honolulu, Hawaii. USAble Life products are licensed to sell in 49 states and the District of Columbia. USAble Life maintains an "A" excellent rating from A.M. Best. For more information, please visit usablelife.com.

