Dienstag, 23.03.2021
GlobeNewswire
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Idun Industrier AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (125/21)

On request of Idun Industrier AB (publ), company registration number
556924-7009, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 25, 2021. 

Shares

Short name:                                     IDUN B                  
Maximum number of class B shares to be listed:  7,332,567               
ISIN code:                                      SE0013512464            
Round Lot:                                      1                       
Order book ID:                                  218993                  
Company Registration Number:                    556924-7009             
Market segment:                                 First North STO         
Tick Size table:                                MiFID II tick size table
MIC code:                                       SSME                    
Trading currency:                               SEK                     


Classification

Code  Name                         
50    Industrials                  
5020  Industrial Goods and Services


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza
Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on +46 8 409 427
47. 

When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from March 25 up and including March 26,
2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been
fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 24, 99-100 in the prospectus.
