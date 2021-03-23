MMJ International Holdings Follows Federal DEA, FDA Guidance For Marijuana Medicine Development, FDA Issues Warning Letters to Others

ST PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / MMJ International Holdings has achieved major accomplishments as the company finalizes its development of its marijuana THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), CBD (cannabidiol) pharmaceutical. The company is follow the DEA, FDA guidance in completing development of its gel cap medicine. Most recently MMJ International Holdings had received a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) permit to import its cannabis proprietary extracts into the United States for development as potential therapies in Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis.

Yesterday the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned companies from illegally selling CBD products for pain relief.

"The FDA continues to alert the public to potential safety and efficacy concerns with unapproved CBD products sold online and in stores across the country," said FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy, M.D., Ph.D. "It's important that consumers understand that the FDA has only approved one drug containing CBD as an ingredient. These other, unapproved, CBD products may have dangerous health impacts and side effects." FDA has previously issued warnings to other CBD companies that have made unsubstantiated claims about therapeutic benefits.

MMJ International Holdings continues to separate itself from the pack by legally following the DEA and FDA directives in development as the FDA continues to issue warning letters to multiple other companies for illegally marketing and selling unapproved FDA products.

Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ commented that "Our experienced team has worked within the FDA guidelines to accomplish significant approvals as to finalize the development of our oral gel cap medication to begin our clinical trials in the United States."

Dr. Elio Mariani, the companies Executive VP in charge of drug development stated, "We firmly believe that our MMJ oral gel cap medication, containing unique pharmacological properties from the marijuana plant, will be FDA approved as a safe and effective drug."

Recently MMJ International Holdings has executed a supply agreement with MMJ BioPharma Cultivation to obtain its marijuana products for further pharmaceutical development. MMJ BioPharma Cultivation has applied to the DEA for a bulk manufacturing license for federal approval to grow marijuana. The DEA is currently processing the application.

Tim Moynahan, the company chairman stated "MMJ's mission is to lead the field of cultivation of pharmaceutical-grade marijuana and to continue the development and commercialization of proprietary cannabinoid-derived treatments that address the significant medical needs of patients. MMJ companies are shaping the future of the pharmaceutical marijuana industry by working with all protective government agencies in order to place public health and safety first."

