Vycellix, Inc., an immuno-centric discovery life science company with a focus on natural killer cell-based (NK cell) therapeutics, today announced that members of its executive leadership team are scheduled to present and moderate panel sessions at the following upcoming life science conferences this week:

INNATE KILLER SUMMIT 2021 (requires paid registration): Presenter: Evren Alici, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman CEO Title: "Masking NK Cell Therapy to the Immune Response" Day/Time: Wednesday, March 24 at 3:00pm ET Link: https://innate-killer.com/about/day-one/ Presenter: Hans-Gustaf Ljunggren, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer Title: "Enhance NK Cell Clinical Efficacy through Combination Approaches" Day/Time: Thursday, March 25 at 2:45pm ET Link: https://innate-killer.com/about/day-two/ MOFFITT CANCER CENTER'S BUSINESS OF BIOTECH CONFERENCE (free registration): Presenter: Douglas W. Calder, President Title: "Paving the Way: Partnerships Stimulate Novel Cell Therapies" Day/Time: Thursday, March 25 at 11:15am ET Link: https://moffitt.6connex.us/event/BusinessofBiotech/login

Vycellix's proprietary platform technologies confer optimized competitive benefits covering: 1) the engineering of allogeneic cells without the need for gene-editing or requiring lymphodepletion of the patient (VY-UC); 2) cell expansion (VY-M); 3) cell potency (VY-X); 4) gene delivery/transduction (VY-OZ). The Company is leveraging these collective assets to develop next-generation, cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancers and other indications with active commercial partnering activities ongoing.

Vycellix's platforms were all discovered by scientists at the world-renowned Karolinska Institutet (KI) in Stockholm, Sweden. The Company is a collaborative partner in "NextGenNK", an international Competence Center for the development of next-generation NK cell-based cancer immunotherapies based at KI and funded by Sweden's innovations agency, Vinnova. KI is globally recognized for its Nobel Assembly, which awards the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

For more information, please visit: www.Vycellix.com and follow our Twitter feed at: @Vycellix

About Vycellix, Inc.

Vycellix is a private, immuno-centric discovery life science company, advancing the development of transformational platform technologies to enhance and optimize next-generation cell gene-based therapies, including T cell and natural killer (NK) cell-based cancer therapies.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements," including those relating to future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "may," "might," "will," "should," "project," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "intend," or "continue" and other words or terms of similar meaning. These statements include, without limitation, statements related to the pre-clinical, regulatory, clinical and/or commercial development and all anticipated uses of VY-OZ, VY-X, VY-M and VY-UC, and the Company's plans for seeking out-licensing opportunities for these assets. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions, and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with immuno-discovery product development, including risks associated with advancing products to human clinical trials and/or ultimately regulatory and commercial success which is subject to the uncertainty of regulatory approval, market adoption and other risks and uncertainties affecting Vycellix and its development programs. Other risks and uncertainties of which Vycellix is not currently aware may also affect Vycellix's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof. Vycellix undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

