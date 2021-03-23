Recognition further elevates Talkdesk from other cloud contact center competitors in customer service, innovation and ease of use

Talkdesk, Inc., the leading cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced it leads the contact center solutions industry in 17 reports across six categories of the G2 Spring 2021 report: Best Contact Center Operations Software, Best Telecom Services for Call Centers, Best Auto Dialer Software, Best Speech Analytics Software, Best Contact Center Quality Assurance Software and Best Contact Center Knowledge Base.

Talkdesk tops all Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) vendors in total customer reviews on G2 with 1,200 reviews, 37% more than its nearest competitor and a score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Talkdesk also again earned G2 badges for Best Usability and Most Implementable, as well as new badges for Best Relationship, Easiest Doing Business With, Best Support and Easiest to Use.

Talkdesk highlights in the G2 Spring 2021 report include:

Best Contact Center Operations Software

Talkdesk ranks #1 in the Mid-Market Grid based on G2 Score

Talkdesk ranks #1 in the Small-Business Grid based on G2 Score

Talkdesk has a G2 Satisfaction Score of 95 out of a possible 100

Best Telecom Services for Call Centers Software

Talkdesk ranks #1 overall based on G2 Score

Talkdesk ranks #1 in the Mid-Market Grid based on G2 Score

Talkdesk ranks #1 in the Small-Business Grid based on G2 Score

Talkdesk has a G2 Satisfaction Score of 93 out of a possible 100

Best Auto Dialer Software

Talkdesk ranks #1 overall based on G2 Score

Talkdesk ranks #1 in the Small-Business Grid based on G2 Score

Talkdesk ranks #1 for Implementation

Talkdesk ranks #1 for Momentum

Talkdesk ranks #1 for Relationship

Talkdesk ranks #1 for Usability

Talkdesk has a G2 Satisfaction Score of 91 out of a possible 100

Best Contact Center Knowledge Base

Talkdesk ranks #1 for Usability

Talkdesk ranks #1 for Implementation

Talkdesk has a G2 Satisfaction Score of 88 out of a possible 100

Best Speech Analytics Software

Talkdesk ranks #1 overall based on G2 Score

Talkdesk ranks #1 for Momentum

Talkdesk has a G2 Satisfaction Score of 92 out of a possible 100

Best Contact Center Quality Assurance Software

Talkdesk ranks #1 overall based on G2 Score

Talkdesk ranks #1 for Implementation

Talkdesk has a G2 Satisfaction Score of 88 out of a possible 100

"We are proud to again see Talkdesk recognized as a leader in multiple critical categories and seventeen reports in this influential report by G2. Customer service, innovation and ease of use are Talkdesk hallmarks, and it is an honor to have thousands of customers voice support for Talkdesk as a leader in these areas," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. "We are absolutely changing the customer experience, and this recognition further distances Talkdesk from other cloud-based contact center competitors."

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk is the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises. Combining enterprise performance with consumer simplicity, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of support and sales teams and their end-customers, resulting in higher customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,800 innovative companies around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, 2U, Trivago and YMCA rely on Talkdesk to make customer experience their competitive advantage. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

