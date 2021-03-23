Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.03.2021
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Diese Meldung geht unter die Haut!
PR Newswire
23.03.2021 | 16:03
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 23

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 11 and special resolutions 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:

Resolution 11. To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

Resolution 12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

Resolution 13. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Resolution 14. That the amended Articles be hereby approved and adopted as the Articles of Association of the Company.

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary%Votes Against%Votes Withheld
Resolution 122,199,36899.9511,5210.0512,012
Resolution 222,085,10499.49112,4200.5125,377
Resolution 322,199,368100.0000.0023,533
Resolution 422,143,97299.6969,7520.319,177
Resolution 522,119,78099.5893,9440.429,177
Resolution 622,143,97299.6969,7520.319,177
Resolution 722,149,82299.7163,9020.299,177
Resolution 822,150,87299.7163,9020.298,127
Resolution 922,170,90799.8923,7290.1128,265
Resolution 1022,199,72599.9316,5000.076,676
Resolution 1122,165,24299.9022,7620.1034,897
Resolution 1222,051,85399.33147,6720.6723,376
Resolution 1322,212,35999.975,8660.034,676
Resolution 1422,189,91199.969,7930.0423,197

23 March 2021

