BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 11 and special resolutions 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:

Resolution 11. To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

Resolution 12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

Resolution 13. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Resolution 14. That the amended Articles be hereby approved and adopted as the Articles of Association of the Company.

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 22,199,368 99.95 11,521 0.05 12,012 Resolution 2 22,085,104 99.49 112,420 0.51 25,377 Resolution 3 22,199,368 100.00 0 0.00 23,533 Resolution 4 22,143,972 99.69 69,752 0.31 9,177 Resolution 5 22,119,780 99.58 93,944 0.42 9,177 Resolution 6 22,143,972 99.69 69,752 0.31 9,177 Resolution 7 22,149,822 99.71 63,902 0.29 9,177 Resolution 8 22,150,872 99.71 63,902 0.29 8,127 Resolution 9 22,170,907 99.89 23,729 0.11 28,265 Resolution 10 22,199,725 99.93 16,500 0.07 6,676 Resolution 11 22,165,242 99.90 22,762 0.10 34,897 Resolution 12 22,051,853 99.33 147,672 0.67 23,376 Resolution 13 22,212,359 99.97 5,866 0.03 4,676 Resolution 14 22,189,911 99.96 9,793 0.04 23,197

23 March 2021