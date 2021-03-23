Anzeige
23.03.2021
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

London, March 22

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Mandatory Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations


The Directors of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 28 February 2021, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue ordinary shares from treasury or buy back its ordinary shares, to be held in treasury or for cancellation, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 22 April 2021.

Enquiries:

Ms C Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

Date: 23 March 2021

