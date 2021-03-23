Engage People Recognized in Loyalty360's First-Ever 'Technology Today' Report

Analysis of Customer Loyalty Technology Market Lists Engage People Among All-in-One Technology Suppliers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Engage People, the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, today announced its inclusion in Loyalty360's first-ever Technology Today report. The company is listed as an "All-in-one (Tech + Strategy Shop) Supplier" with a large market presence in the banking, financial services, retail, and travel/hospitality sectors.

Loyalty360, a trade association for the customer loyalty and engagement industry, produced the report to provide an in-depth perspective on customer loyalty, an objective assessment of suppliers and key trends, and a more robust understanding of the challenges and opportunities both brands and suppliers face today. To build the Technology Today report, Loyalty360 brought together insights from Loyalty360 analyst briefs, Loyalty360 awards submissions, brand member small-sided meetings, technology-focused working groups, and more.

Technology Today features three main takeaways:

Insight into the challenges with customer loyalty and experiences technologies, featuring Loyalty360 and brand marketer insights;

Supplier overview, including 50+ customer loyalty, customer experience, and complementary technologies and services in the market; and

Key trends and recommendations for both brand marketers and supplier partners to consider.

"Engage is hyper-focused on enhancing the loyalty program experience for financial institutions, retailers and consumers alike," said Jonathan Silver, CEO of Engage People. "We are honored to be included in Loyalty360's first Technology Today report, and look forward to furthering our commitment to delivering a personalized loyalty experience that boosts brand affinity and aids in customer retention while remaining at the forefront of loyalty technology."

"There is often a lack of understanding of what various suppliers offer, their core competencies, and the industries they specialize in," says Carly Stemmer Ivory, VP of Marketing for Loyalty360. "There is a monumental interest in customer loyalty - and a need that is perhaps more pressing than ever before. To meet and exceed customer expectations, differentiate oneself, and create meaningful connections, brands need the right technologies and partners in place to build and sustain successful loyalty strategies."

Engage People stands out as a provider that powers the ability for loyalty program members to pay with points during the online check-out process just as they would pay via a credit or debit card. As a global technology provider, Engage People is able to provide this capability by leveraging an innovative set of APIs to create a "loyalty network" that links financial institutions and retailers with loyalty customers and allows banks to seamlessly integrate retailers into their loyalty program based on consumer spending data.

To learn more about Engage People and these findings, visit www.engagepeople.com. Loyalty360's Technology Today report is now available on Loyalty360.org for purchase here.

About Engage People

Engage People is the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout. The global technology provider connects loyalty programs with global payment systems and online retailers, and covers 100% of the top purchase categories in North America. Leading banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty network and pay-with-points capabilities. Engage People is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com.

About Loyalty360

Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we've created a network of brands and technology providers representing some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer. Visit us at Loyalty360.org or follow us @Loyalty360.

