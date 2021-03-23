ECC Diversified Inc.: ECC Diversified Announces Approval and Closing of Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / ECC Diversified Inc. (the "Company" or "ECC Diversified"), announces that it has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia dated March 22, 2021 to implement the Company's previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") to reorganize its business, including the spin-off of three of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Nota Bene Ventures Ltd. ("Nota Bene"), Inglenook Ventures Ltd. ("Inglenook"), and Mondavi Ventures Ltd. ("Mondavi"). At the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on March 10, 2021, over 82% of ECC Diversified's shareholders voted in favour of the Arrangement.

The Arrangement closed and became effective on March 22, 2021.

ECC Diversified shareholders as of the close of business on the record date of February 5, 2021 will receive one common share of each of Nota Bene, Inglenook and Mondavi, for every common share of ECC Diversified they held as of February 5, 2021.

For further information, ECC Diversified shareholders should refer to the Company's management information circular dated February 5, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which more fully sets forth the terms of the Arrangement, including each of the transactions under the Arrangement.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

