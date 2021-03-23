Stella Diagnostics, Inc.: Stella Diagnostics to Present at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Stella Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC Markets:JMDP) ("Stella" or "The Company") announced today that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joe Abdo, will participate in the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference to be held virtually March 24-25, 2021. Dr. Abdo will present a corporate update and participate in a live Q&A with registered attendees starting at 2:10 pm EDT on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Investors can view the presentation and request a 1x1 meeting with Dr. Abdo upon registering for the event here.

The Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference is designed to bring together traders, investors, and executives from leading small-cap biotech companies to explore investment opportunities and connect in a virtual interactive setting.

Stella Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for over 67 million people living with severe esophageal disease. StellaDX's clinical assay will offer physicians insight into the molecular properties of their patients' tissue to determine if the disease is stable, progressing or turning cancerous. Using targeted mass spectrometry proteomics, we believe that informing physicians of the expression patterns playing a role in the pathogenesis of GERD, Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer early in the treatment plan may extend or save lives. For more information, please visit www.stelladx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward looking statements" that are based on Stella Diagnostics' beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause forecasted results to differ from actual results. Such risks include, but are not limited to market conditions, competitive factors, the ability to complete the proposed transaction and other such related risks.

