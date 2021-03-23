Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.03.2021
PR Newswire
23.03.2021 | 16:51
Menhaden Plc - Director Declaration

Menhaden Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 23

23 March 2021

MENHADEN PLC
(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Menhaden PLC announces that Sir Ian Cheshire, Chairman of the Company, joined the Board of Spire Healthcare Group plc as director and chairman-designate with effect from 4 March 2021. He will accede to the role of chairman following Spire Healthcare Group plc's annual general meeting in May 2021.

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8734

