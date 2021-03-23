Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Embellence Group AB on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (126/21)

On request of Embellence Group AB, company registration number 556006-0625, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 24, 2021. Shares Short name: EMBELL -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 21,400,000 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013888831 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 219985 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556006-0625 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 085280399.