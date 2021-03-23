Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Diese Meldung geht unter die Haut!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2021 | 17:17
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Embellence Group AB on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (126/21)

On request of Embellence Group AB, company registration number 556006-0625,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 24, 2021. 

Shares

Short name:                     EMBELL                  
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed:  21,400,000              
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                      SE0013888831            
--------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                      1                       
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                  219985                  
--------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:    556006-0625             
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                 First North STO/8       
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                       SSME                    
--------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:               SEK                     
--------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code  Name                  
----------------------------
40    Consumer Discretionary
----------------------------
4040  Retailers             
----------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 085280399.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.