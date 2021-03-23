Orbs Set to Launch Liquidity-as-a-Service with Liquidity Nexus

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Orbs is pleased to announce a brand-new liquidity-as-a-service protocol called Liquidity Nexus. It aims to create a bridge between the burgeoning DeFi system and traditional financial markets. The move aims to make DeFi more accessible to investors in CeFi while providing a potentially limitless source of liquidity for operators of DeFi protocols.

While DeFi has been undergoing impressive growth, the full potential for expansion is somewhat hampered by the fact that DeFi liquidity is limited to a small pool of users willing to navigate the complexities and risks in the current ecosystem. These circumstances don't just limit the growth of DeFi, but it also means that larger and professional investors are locked out of the more generous returns available on the DeFi markets.

As the operator of a decentralized blockchain infrastructure designed to serve mass use applications, Orbs is well-positioned to bridge this gap.

From the CeFi side, any company or professional investor wishing to participate in DeFi can transfer their funds as stable assets into the Liquidity Nexus protocol. Once deposited, it will be routed to yield-generating positions on either the Ethereum or Binance Smart Chain platforms. The investor can withdraw part or all of their funds at any time they wish.

From the DeFi side, any project or protocol wishing to benefit from the liquidity available in the CeFi markets can integrate their positions with the Liquidity Nexus contracts.

The benefits for CeFi investors in taking advantage of Liquidity Nexus are significant, even aside from the obvious considerations of enhanced yield and lowering the barrier of expertise needed to navigate DeFi. By operating in stable assets, CeFi investors don't need to expose themselves to the volatility risks of cryptocurrencies, reducing secondary capital risks like slippage and impermanent he loss.

Automating the process of finding suitable DeFi positions and routing capital into them eliminates any need for research and the manual effort involved with operating DeFi compatible wallets.

Liquidity Nexus is currently in development.

About Orbs

Orbs is a free, open-source, public blockchain infrastructure designed for mass usage applications, providing enterprise-grade scale, security and support. Orbs blockchain network expands the offerings of public blockchains by supporting permissioned applications developed by existing for-profit businesses, while also supporting purely decentralized apps and being a prime platform for launching decentralized finance applications.Founded in 2017, Orbs is developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people out of its offices in Tel Aviv, Israel, London, UK, Singapore, Tokyo, Japan and Seoul, South Korea. Orbs was named Gartner's "Cool Vendor in Blockchain Technology" for 2018.

