Sounds For Life Hearing Aid Clinic wins the 2020/2021 Consumer Choice Award in Kingston

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Sounds for Life Hearing Aid Clinic is a locally owned and operated "mother daughter" team of compassionate professionals that are committed to treating their clients just like "family". We offer complimentary hearing assessments, "walk-in" hearing aid cleanings, ear wax removal, consultation sessions and hearing aid fittings and repairs to all makes and models. Our clinic is registered with AHIP (Association of Hearing Instrument Professionals) and it supports ADP, DVA, WSIB & ODSP.

What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

Our team at Sounds For Life is extremely honored to have received such an important award, The Consumer Choice Award. We are earnestly grateful for being recognized by our patients for our exceptional service and expertise in the field of Hearing Aids and Hearing Loss.

Over the past year, the challenges we have all had to face with the restrictions of COVID-19 has only strengthened our commitment to patient service. We understand the frustrations of wearing a mask with hearing aids and we go out of our way to counsel our patients and to provide them with solutions.

Winning this award would not have been possible without the support and confidence that our patients have entrusted in our clinic. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service to Kingston and the surrounding area!

Consumer Choice Award was established in 1987 with the sole purpose of recognizing business excellence in small and medium sized businesses. Today, Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in Canada to utilize statistically supported independent market research to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence. Consumer Choice Award recipients are not selected by a panel of judges but chosen by the Consumer. Currently, you'll find Consumer Choice Award Winners spread across 16 major metropolitan areas in Canada, from coast to coast.

Sounds For Life Hearing Aid Clinic Contact Information

Address: 500 Gardiners Road Street Address Line 2: Suite 9, Kingston, ON K7M 7W9

Phone: 613-389-1779

Email: info@soundsforlife.ca

Website: www.soundsforlife.ca

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/soundsforlifeca/

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636994/Sounds-For-Life-Hearing-Aid-Clinic-wins-the-20202021-Consumer-Choice-Award-in-Kingston