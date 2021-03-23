DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG

23.03.2021 / 18:58

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Daimler AG Street: Mercedesstrasse 120 Postal code: 70372 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 17 March 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.57 % 9.24 % 11.81 % 1069837447 Previous notification 2.42 % 9.36 % 11.78 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007100000 0 27315027 0.00 % 2.55 % US2338252073 0 170249 0.00 % 0.02 % Total 27485276 2.57 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Rights of Use N/A N/A 281509 0.03 % Right to Recall N/A N/A 667172 0.06 % Call Options 19/03/2021 - 15/12/2023 N/A 9637500 0.90 % Call Options 23/08/2021 - 21/02/2024 N/A 71814534 6.71 % Call Options 23/08/2021 - 21/02/2024 N/A 71814534 6.71 % Total 82400715 7.70 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Call Options 23/08/2021 - 02/05/2023 N/A Cash 7099824 0.66 % Put Options 19/03/2021 - 17/06/2022 N/A Physical 6446000 0.60 % Swaps 08/02/2022 - 15/03/2023 N/A Cash 2665138 0.25 % Futures 19/03/2021 N/A Cash 229997 0.02 % Put Options 23/08/2021 - 21/02/2024 N/A Physical 71814534 6.71 % Put Options 23/08/2021 - 21/02/2024 N/A Physical 71814534 6.71 % Total 16440959 1.54 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofA Securities, Inc. % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % % BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % % ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % % Merrill Lynch International % % 5.00 % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Bank of America, National Association % 6.72 % 6.73 % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % % Managed Account Advisors LLC % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Bank of America, National Association % 6.72 % 6.73 % U.S Trust Company of Delaware % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofA Securities, Inc. % % % Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Ad 7.b/8 The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 6,71% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of America Corporation can acquire 6,71% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.

Date

22 March 2021

