Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Diese Meldung geht unter die Haut!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873773 ISIN: US8606301021 Ticker-Symbol: 2SI 
Frankfurt
23.03.21
08:16 Uhr
53,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,5053,0019:24
Actusnews Wire
23.03.2021 | 19:12
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ALTAMIR: Stifel initiates coverage of Altamir

Paris, 23 March 2021 - Stifel, the leading transatlantic bank dedicated to small and mid-sized enterprises, providing targeted advisory services covering the entire capital structure for nearly 2,000 companies, has initiated the equity research coverage of Altamir with a report entitled « Initiation of coverage: Unique investment vehicle with strong momentum ».

The financial report is available upon request at ResearchEntitlementsEurope@stifel.com.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of more than €1.1bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel.: +33 1 53 65 01 74 / +33 6 34 32 38 97

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mmxrkZlulW7Iyp5tZ8iZZpdkamuXxZXJaWGcmpdslsmcmW5gmW+TZsnLZm9pmGhs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-68336-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
STIFEL FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.