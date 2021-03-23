Kitron ASA: Kitron: Publishing of Annual Report for 2020

(2021-03-23) The Board of Directors of Kitron ASA has approved the Annual Report for 2020.

The financial accounts remain unchanged compared with the fourth quarter report.

The Annual Report is attached and is also published at www.kitron.com .

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 4.0 billion in 2020 and has about 1 800 employees. www.kitron.com

