Dienstag, 23.03.2021
WKN: 911463 ISIN: NO0003079709 
Frankfurt
23.03.21
14:35 Uhr
2,075 Euro
-0,010
-0,48 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2021 | 19:17
Kitron ASA: Kitron: Publishing of Annual Report for 2020

(2021-03-23) The Board of Directors of Kitron ASA has approved the Annual Report for 2020.

The financial accounts remain unchanged compared with the fourth quarter report.

The Annual Report is attached and is also published at www.kitron.com.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 4.0 billion in 2020 and has about 1 800 employees. www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment

  • Kitron Annual Report 2020 web (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/478d225d-a4ca-40af-81cc-7c3e2de42806)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
