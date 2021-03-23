Goldplay Mining Inc.: Goldplay Announces Closing of Oversubscibed Flow Through Private Placement and First Tranche of Non-Flow Through Private Placement for a Total $885,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. ("Goldplay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") for a total of $443,657 and the first tranche of the private placement for non-flow through units of the Company (the "Non-FT Units") for a total $441,645, asoriginally announced in the Company's press releases dated March 2, 2021, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $885,602.

The Company has issued a total of 2,611,512 FT Units at a price of $0.17 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $443,667 and a total of 2,944,298 Non-FT Units at a purchase price of $0.15 per Non-FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $441,635.

Each FT Unit and Non-FT Unit is comprised of one "flow-through" share and non-flow through share (a "Common Share") respectively and one half non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 until March 23 2022. For further details on the FT Units and the Non-FT Units, please see the Company's press release dated March 2, 2021.The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to fund phase one of Company's 2021 exploration program on Company's Scottie West Project located in the Golden Triangle of BC. The proceeds from the Non-FT Units will be used for general corporate purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day expiring on July 24, 2021 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to any other restrictions applicable under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange or securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada where the FT Units and Non-FT Units are sold.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finders' fees to qualified finders of $32,502 representing 6% of the gross proceeds in respect of certain subscriptions. The Company also issued 198,026 non-transferable finders' warrants to qualified finders, with each finders' warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.17 until March 23, 2023.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to an account for the benefit of US persons, absent such registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale, or solicitation would be unlawful.

Warrants Exercise & Working Capital

The Company also wishes to announce that pursuant to the Company's news release dated February 24, 2021 whereby certain Company warrants were accelerated to an expiry date of March 24, 2021, the Company has raised an additional $940,792 from investors that have exercised their warrants (the "Warrant Exercise").

Following the completion of the Offering and the Warrant Exercise the Company has a net working capital in excess of $2 million available to begin an ambitious growth strategy.

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company focused on exploring and advancing gold copper projects located in top mining jurisdictions that host the potential for making world class discoveries. Goldplay has received conditional acceptance to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The listing on the Exchange is anticipated to occur under the trading symbol "AUC". The trading symbol has been chosen to reflect Company's focus on Gold ("AU") and Copper ("C").

For more information concerning the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.goldplaymining.ca.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the potential listing of the company on a stock exchange, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the Warrant Exercise, the Company's growth strategy and other associated matters. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to execute on its growth strategy and management retains discretion as to the use of proceeds from the Offering and the Warrant Exercise. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, that the outcome of exploration results may not be as currently expected, that the listing on a stock exchange may not happen on a timely basis, or at all. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

