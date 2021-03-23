WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Record 2020 Financial Results Highlighted by 29% Increase in Managed Services Revenue, $10.3 Million in Net Income, and 59% Increase in Adjusted EBITDA

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management (IdM) and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today reported results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights:

Secured the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS's) Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) 2.0 contract, valued at up to $500 million

Awarded two new Identity Management contracts, expanding WidePoint's commercial footprint as well as the Company's secure digital certificates into a new U.S. federal agency

Number of U.S. Department of Defense secure digital certificates issued increased 17% year-over-year from the fourth quarter of 2020, leading to an increase in high margin Identity Management revenue

Soft-Ex, WidePoint's subsidiary, awarded multi-year digital billing and analytics contracts with multiple European enterprises, including Cancom, Zetacom, and Three Ireland

Secured more than $10.4 million in contract wins, exercised option periods, and contract extensions during the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding the new contract from DHS

Successfully effectuated 1-for-10 reverse stock split on November 6, 2020

Management Commentary

"2020 was the most successful year in WidePoint's history as we set records in each of our financial performance metrics, during a pandemic, while seamlessly managing the largest mobility managed service project in the country," said WidePoint's CEO, Jin Kang. "In 2020, our total revenues increased to $180 million, while our managed services revenues increased 29% year-over-year. The increase in our higher margin managed services business coupled with a minimal increase in our operating expenses demonstrates the leverage we have in our business model. Our ability to efficiently scale drove $2.1 million in net income, excluding our non-cash tax benefit, which is an 830% increase in net income from 2019, as well as a 59% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $5.7 million, which was right at the top end of our expected range.

"At the end of the year, we were awarded the much-anticipated CWMS 2.0 contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, securing our position with one of our most prominent customers. That momentum has carried into 2021 with several wins for both our Identity Management and Digital Billing and Analytics businesses, both of which remain in high demand as we offer effective solutions to many of the challenges large government and commercial enterprises face in the modern, mobile world.

"Our primary objective for 2021 is to profitably grow WidePoint by focusing on our core competencies, by strengthening our technical capabilities, and by enhancing our organization with an accretive acquisition. With a robust client base and over 90% customer retention, demand for our solutions increasing, and a balance sheet with $16 million in cash and no debt, we are confident that we will be able to execute on our strategy in 2021 and continue driving value for our shareholders."

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights (results compared to the same year-ago period):

Revenues increased 77% to $180.3 million

Managed Services revenue increased 29% to $42.7 million

Gross profit increased 18% to $20.5 million

Net income totaled $10.3 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, including an $8.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, one-time tax allowance reversal

EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 71% to $4.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 59% to $5.7 million

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (results compared to the same year-ago period):

Revenues increased 1% to $28.4 million

Managed Services revenue increased 7% to $8.9 million

Gross profit increased 1% to $4.8 million

Net income totaled $8.3 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, including an $8.2 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, one-time tax allowance reversal

EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 39% to $1.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 30% to $1.3 million

Full Year 2020 Financial Summary

(in millions, except per share amounts) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 180.3 $ 101.7 Gross Profit $ 20.5 $ 17.4 Gross Profit Margin 11.3 % 17.1 % Operating Expenses $ 17.2 $ 16.5 Income from Operations $ 3.2 $ 0.9 Net Income $ 10.3 $ 0.2 Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 1.22 $ 0.03 Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 1.20 $ 0.03 EBITDA $ 4.9 $ 2.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5.7 $ 3.6

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

(in millions, except per share amounts) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 28.4 $ 28.1 Gross Profit $ 4.8 $ 4.8 Gross Profit Margin 17.0 % 16.9 % Operating Expenses $ 4.1 $ 4.5 Income (Loss) from Operations $ 0.7 $ 0.3 Net Income (Loss) $ 8.3 $ (0.0 ) Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 0.96 $ (0.00 ) Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 0.94 $ (0.00 ) EBITDA $ 1.1 $ 0.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.3 $ 1.0

Conference Call

WidePoint management will hold a conference call today (March 23, 2021) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

WidePoint's President and CEO Jin Kang, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Jason Holloway, and Executive Vice President and CFO Kellie Kim will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

U.S. dial-in number: 888-506-0062

International number: 973-528-0011

Passcode: 502619

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 6, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 40212

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA is included on the schedules attached hereto.

FISCAL YEAR ENDED THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, DECEMBER 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 10,323,700 $ 226,300 $ 8,284,200 $ (33,800 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization 1,632,700 1,910,600 385,600 481,500 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,700 5,000 - 1,200 Income tax provision (benefit) (7,400,000) 392,700 (7,642,800) 265,900 Interest income (3,900) (5,400 ) (800) (600 ) Interest expense 301,200 305,600 75,000 78,400 EBITDA $ 4,855,400 $ 2,834,800 $ 1,101,200 $ 792,600 Other adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: Provision for doubtful accounts 600 22,000 - (1,500 ) Stock-based compensation expense 810,300 718,000 159,400 181,200 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,666,300 $ 3,574,800 $ 1,260,600 $ 972,300

Safe Harbor Statement

The information contained in any materials that may be accessed above was, to the best of WidePoint Corporations' knowledge, timely and accurate as of the date and/or dates indicated in such materials. However, the passage of time can render information stale, and you should not rely on the continued accuracy of any such materials. WidePoint Corporation has no responsibility to update any information contained in any such materials. In addition, you should refer to periodic reports filed by WidePoint Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information regarding the risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements made in such materials are subject. Such risks and uncertainties may cause WidePoint Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher

949-574-3860

WYY@gatewayir.com

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, DECEMBER 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,996,749 $ 6,879,627 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $114,169 and $126,235 in 2020 and 2019, respectively 35,882,661 14,580,928 Unbilled accounts receivable 13,848,726 13,976,958 Other current assets 1,763,633 1,094,847 Total current assets 67,491,769 36,532,360 NONCURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 573,039 681,575 Operating lease right of use asset, net 6,095,376 5,932,769 Intangibles, net 2,187,503 2,450,770 Goodwill 18,555,578 18,555,578 Deferred tax asset 5,606,079 - Other long-term assets 815,007 140,403 Total assets $ 101,324,351 $ 64,293,455 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 36,221,981 $ 13,581,822 Accrued expenses 15,626,313 14,947,981 Deferred revenue 2,016,282 2,265,067 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 577,855 599,619 Current portion of other term obligations - 133,777 Total current liabilities 54,442,431 31,528,266 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,931,788 5,593,649 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 398,409 363,560 Deferred tax liability - 1,868,562 Total liabilities 60,772,628 39,354,037 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 9,050,262,and 8,386,146 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8,876 83,861 Additional paid-in capital 100,504,741 95,279,114 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (104,615) (242,594 ) Accumulated deficit (59,857,279) (70,180,963 ) Total stockholders' equity 40,551,723 24,939,418 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 101,324,351 $ 64,293,455

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

YEARS ENDED THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, DECEMBER 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES $ 180,343,015 $ 101,720,247 $ 28,387,308 $ 28,093,252 COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of $541,842 and $922,455, respectively) 159,887,807 84,342,282 23,573,368 23,339,895 GROSS PROFIT 20,455,208 17,377,965 4,813,940 4,753,357 11.3 % 17.1 % 17.0 % 16.9 % OPERATING EXPENSES Sales and marketing 1,871,146 1,659,875 439,216 444,319 General and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation of $810,281 and $717,987, respectively) 14,270,342 13,844,689 3,382,390 3,774,306 Depreciation and amortization 1,091,463 988,146 276,650 257,241 Total operating expenses 17,232,951 16,492,710 4,098,256 4,475,866 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 3,222,257 885,255 715,684 277,491 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest income 3,944 5,355 825 594 Interest expense (302,924) (310,582 ) (75,035) (79,599 ) Other income 456 38,877 (2) 33,553 Total other expense (298,524) (266,350 ) (74,212) (45,452 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 2,923,733 618,905 641,472 232,039 INCOME TAX PROVISION (7,399,951) 392,650 (7,642,734) 265,834 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 10,323,684 $ 226,255 $ 8,284,206 $ (33,795 ) BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $ 1.22 $ 0.03 $ 0.96 $ (0.00 ) BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 8,460,558 8,397,454 8,613,772 8,394,097 DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $ 1.20 $ 0.03 $ 0.94 $ (0.00 ) DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 8,603,170 8,401,029 8,783,242 8,397,672

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637043/WidePoint-Reports-Full-Year-and-Fourth-Quarter-2020-Financial-Results