

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that it will maintain stimulus in the face of the Covid-19 crisis as long as necessary, minutes from the bank's meeting on January 20 and 21 revealed on Wednesday.



The board said that the Japanese economy is on a modest upswing and that trend is expected to continue - although some issues remain.



Employment and income remain weak due to the pandemic, while business sentiment and corporate profits continue to decline. However, industrial production and exports are starting to pick up steam.



At the meeting, the central bank decided to maintain its monetary policy unchanged but raised the growth projections, citing the impetus from the fiscal stimulus measures. The board voted 7-1 to retain the interest rate at -0.1 percent.



The bank will continue to purchase necessary amount of Japanese government bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de