Buffalo Grove Independent Home Care Agency Discusses the Benefits of Hiring In Home Caregivers

BUFFALO GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / In Home Caregivers is a Buffalo Grove-based independent home care agency. As the name implies, they specialize in placing caregivers in homes to help enhance the quality of life and independence for their senior clients and their family and friends. They are an agency that fully recognizes that more people than ever are deciding to age in place as opposed to going to nursing homes or assisted living centers. While these types of decisions are completely understandable, it does not eliminate the fact that many seniors struggle with some daily functions and require assistance because of this. That's where this company's services come into play and it's also why the company wanted to discuss the many benefits that come with placing caregivers in a home to assist the elderly.

Jeff Handelman, the company's owner, says, "One of the toughest decisions elderly individuals and their family members will ever have to make is when it's time to give up some independence and seek the specialized care they require and move into a nursing home or assisted living center. Fortunately, over the last few decades, it has become possible for many seniors not to have to change their living environment but still get assistance with the daily needs that they need help with. That's why being a service that helps place qualified caregivers in the senior homes that need them is such a fulfilling job for us. For those of you that are unsure what direction that you want to go with getting your elderly loved one the help that they require, we thought it would be good if you knew the many different benefits that an in-home caregiver can provide to your elderly loved one."

The company owner says that two of the biggest benefits that in-home caregivers provide were already mentioned. That's enhancing the quality of life and independence of seniors that need a little extra help with their daily essential activities. He says that it's no secret that this directly contributes to many seniors being happier and feeling better about themselves as they age in place. For the elderly that need much assistance with daily living tasks, home caregivers can help keep their nutrition and hygiene at a higher level and also help seniors stay safer. They even help with such basic needs as transportation and doing tasks that many elderly people can no longer easily do themselves. Handelman added that one of the most overlooked aspects of in-home caregiving is the irreplaceable companionship and socialization voids that they fill for many seniors. Knowing that an elderly loved one has at least part-time assistance from an in-home caregiver also gives family members the comfort and peace-of-mind that they need regarding how their senior loved one's daily needs are being met.

A complete list of what their in-home caregivers can provide to the seniors that they assist can be seen on the company website at https://www.inhomecaregivers.net/home-services. This includes helping with such daily tasks as cooking, doing laundry, housekeeping, and meal planning and preparation. Handelman says that it's not out of the question for their in-home caregivers to help with such things as dog walking, taking care of the lawn, or snow removal. According to him, they have the resources and personnel in place so that their elderly clients can be matched up with caregivers that will provide them with the assistance that they need within reason.

The company owner went on to say that many of the employees at his company do this line of work because it's near and dear to their hearts. He stated that he started this business because of the knowledge that he gained from taking care of his elderly grandparents when he was younger. Handelman says that his company also goes to great lengths to make sure that they have the right type of caregivers working for them. This includes doing criminal background checks. They are also a licensed, bonded, and insured agency that has advisors on call 24/7, 365 days/year. He also wanted to talk a little about the home retrofitting services that they offer that make it even more convenient for seniors to age in place. This includes installing Safety Rails and Bars, adding Wheelchair Accessibility devices, hooking up Chair Lifts, and doing improvements that will help those seniors who are visually or hearing impaired.

Those that wish to get more information on the services that In Home Caregivers provides can call them, refer to their website, or go to their Facebook page

