Haier's Healthy Air Conditioners Rank Number One in Three Prestigious Euromonitor International Categories.

New healthy air management technology sets industry benchmark at AWE 2021 in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Haier Smart Home ("Haier", Shanghai: 600690), the world's leading home appliance brand and smart home ecosystem builder, was awarded first place in three categories in Euromonitor International's Global Major Appliances Brand Rankings at AWE 2021 in Shanghai.

Haier is the number one brand of healthy Self-Clean air conditioner in the world, with a market share of over 46% in terms of volume sales in 2020

Haier is the number one brand of connected air conditioner (including smart air conditioner) in the world, with a market share of over 31% in terms of volume sales in 2020.

Haier is the number one Chinese air conditioner brand by selling volume in the overseas market (excluding mainland China ) in 2020.

Moreover, Haier air conditioners also showcased its new technology for healthy air management, opening up a new category of healthy air conditioners and setting a benchmark in the industry.

Haier showcased its new air conditioners through a series of powerful healthy air and healthy sleep scenarios at AWE 2021 Shanghai. It illustrated how its healthy air management technology is empowering a new generation of air conditioners with cutting-edge functions such as air washing, healthy sleep mode, and Near Field Communication (NFC).

Air conditioners with the air wash feature can remove seven common air pollutants (PM2.5, formaldehyde, bacteria, lint, odors, dust mites, and pollen) from the air, while simultaneously releasing 10,000-grade negative ions and water molecules that help humidify the room. It can wash the air once every hour without consuming any resources.

Meanwhile, the Leishen Air Conditioner delivers three outstanding features. Smart wind quickly lowers temperatures without blowing directly at people, while floor heating mode warms from the feet up. AI empowered smart technology allows users to customize setting to naturally fit to different modes based on sleep patterns and stages, to ensure quality rest and boost one's immune system.

Thanks to a sterilization cabin, the air conditioner only blows clean air while keeping itself clean. Meanwhile, smart voice control enables users to set timers or reminders vocally, as well as enjoy the weather forecast and other services, creating a pleasantly intelligent experience. Lastly, 360 degree temperature ensures the same temperature across the entire room, with a negligible difference of no more than 0.5°C.

Haier's air conditioner embedded with AI-driven decision-making to ensure the best possible air, life, and household appliance experience. Not only does it regulate air quality and manage comfort for the whole house, but users can also interact with their air conditioners, setting reminders and giving commands that get a wide variety of tasks done as part of Haier's Smart Home ecosystem. As an intelligent piece of equipment, these air conditioners are very much equipped with their own five senses, perceiving and managing indoor air quality, outdoor weather conditions, air conditioner functioning, user scenarios, and household equipment tasks.

To meet the modern consumer's expectations for intelligent, healthy, and efficient experiences, Haier continues to innovate its air conditioners as well as its Smart Home offering, so as to ensure peace of mind for the entire household.

For more information, please visit http://www.haier.net/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472665/Haier_s_Healthy_Air_Conditioners_Rank_Number_One_Three_Prestigious_Euromonitor.jpg