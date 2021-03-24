SunPower claims that the electricity savings could equal the monthly cost of its 25-year loans for residential solar systems.From pv magazine USA SunPower and its loan partner, Technology Credit Union (TCU), said they have started offering 15-year 0.99% annual percentage rate loans and 25-year 1.99% loans for Equinox, SunPower's home solar system, and SunVault, its residential and light commercial storage product. At $72 a month for a 4 kw Equinox home solar system, the electricity savings could equal the monthly cost of the 25-year loan, said Norm Taffe, executive vice president at SunPower. ...

