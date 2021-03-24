Construction is expected to commence in the weeks ahead on the massive 250 MW Kidston Pumped Hydrogen Storage Project in Queensland, as developer Genex Power has announced a $115 million share issue that will deliver the funds for the project to proceed.From pv magazine Australia Genex said on Wednesday that it will raise AUD 90 million ($68.4 million) through a share offering to institutional investors, while Japanese electric utility J-Power will make a AUD 25 million equity investment to increase its stake in the company. Genex has also confirmed that the Australian Renewable Energy Agency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...