American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Using a Self-Directed IRA to Start Off a New Year Right

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / According to a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina, many investors often start the new year looking for a fresh start on investing. One way to accomplish that is to open a Self-Directed IRA. But what are the ways investors can look at this strategy the right way, and what are the benefits of opening a Self-Directed IRA at the beginning of the year? The recent post, highlighted at American IRA's blog (www.AmericanIRA.com), explored this concept in depth.

For investors who want to start the new year investing the right way, a Self-Directed IRA can be a very enticing concept. In a Self-Directed IRA, investors can open up all sorts of investment possibilities, including using real estate, precious metals, private loans, and tax liens within a retirement portfolio. The freedom possible within a Self-Directed IRA can be enticing for investors. But so is the possibility of opening a specific type of retirement account and making investments that will be deductible on the investor's next tax return.

The post details the different things that investors should consider when thinking about opening a Self-Directed IRA for the new year. And while it doesn't recommend that there's any specific time of year that's ideal for opening a Self-Directed IRA, it does note that some investors like to open new accounts during a new year because it makes for easier budgeting and planning throughout the year.

"Not everything depends on the calendar," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA, "but for investors who are always thinking about tax implications, tax returns, and their long-term habits, it's definitely worth considering that the new year is an important time to get started with a new strategy. This post is about those investors who are thinking about opening a Self-Directed IRA at the start of a fresh year."

