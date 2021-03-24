DJ Sber publishes 2020 Annual Report including ESG reporting

Sberbank (SBER) Sber publishes 2020 Annual Report including ESG reporting 24-March-2021 / 09:41 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sber publishes 2020 Annual Report including ESG reporting - Sber's Annual Report meets the requirements of the Russian and international regulators, LSE listing rules, and GRI and SASB standards March 23, 2021, Moscow - Sber has published its 2020 Annual Report, which was compiled following the requirements of the Russian legislation, information disclosure regulations of the UK financial watchdog, and London Stock Exchange listing rules. Sber's 2020 Annual Report consists of two parts, that of the top executives and ESG reporting. The first part of the report describes the outcomes of Sber's work in its main areas of business activity, financial results, and corporate governance issues. The year 2020 was a noteworthy year for Sber - not just because of its adaptation and successful work in the context of the pandemic. Last year was marked by several corporate milestones, including a change in the holder of the majority stake, the achievement of the main goal of the previous strategy, the transformation of Sber into a tech company, the launch of the new Sber brand, and the adoption of a new development strategy for the period until 2023. On top of that, in 2020, Sberbank paid RUB 422.4 bn in dividends (50% of its net profit), setting a national record in Russia, with half of the sum - RUB 211.2 bn - going to the national budget. The ESG report focuses on major developments in Sber's ESG transformation, as well as describes the implementation of various social and environmental initiatives, the green products on offer, and the development of responsible finance practices. The ESG report has been prepared in compliance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards for accountability in sustainable development. Moreover, the report discloses information in accordance with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board's (SASB) industry classification and risk factors. The 2020 Annual Report is included in the materials for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and will be submitted for its approval on April 23, 2021. The document is available to view or download on Sberbank's official website at https://www.sberbank.com/sustainability /annual_reports. # # # Sber Press office media@sberbank.ru PJSC Sberbank is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Holding almost one-third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, Sberbank is the key lender to the national economy and one of the biggest deposit takers in Russia. The Government of the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation is the principal shareholder of PJSC Sberbank owning 50% plus one voting share of the bank's authorized capital, with the remaining 50% minus one voting share held by domestic and international investors. Sberbank has customers in 18 countries. The bank has a major distribution network in Russia with about 14,000 branches, while its international operations - subsidiary banks, branches, and chapters - include the UK, US, CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, India, China, and other countries. It holds general banking license No. 1481 dd. August 11, 2015, from the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the bank: www.sberbank.com (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru. In 2020 Sberbank underwent a rebranding, offering financial and non-financial services of the bank and Sberbank Group to individual and corporate customers. Today, the Sber ecosystem is a raft of services for life and daily assistance in handling pressing everyday issues for individual customers and businesses. The Sber ecosystem website: www.sber.ru. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: ACS TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 96103 EQS News ID: 1177824 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2021 02:41 ET (06:41 GMT)