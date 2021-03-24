Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.03.2021
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Diese Meldung geht unter die Haut!
24.03.2021 | 08:13
Sber publishes 2020 Annual Report including ESG reporting

Sberbank (SBER) 
24-March-2021 / 09:41 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
  - Sber's Annual Report meets the requirements of the Russian and international regulators, LSE listing rules, and GRI 
    and SASB standards 
March 23, 2021, Moscow - Sber has published its 2020 Annual Report, which was compiled following the requirements of 
the Russian legislation, information disclosure regulations of the UK financial watchdog, and London Stock Exchange 
listing rules. 
Sber's 2020 Annual Report consists of two parts, that of the top executives and ESG reporting. 
The first part of the report describes the outcomes of Sber's work in its main areas of business activity, financial 
results, and corporate governance issues. The year 2020 was a noteworthy year for Sber - not just because of its 
adaptation and successful work in the context of the pandemic. Last year was marked by several corporate milestones, 
including a change in the holder of the majority stake, the achievement of the main goal of the previous strategy, the 
transformation of Sber into a tech company, the launch of the new Sber brand, and the adoption of a new development 
strategy for the period until 2023. On top of that, in 2020, Sberbank paid RUB 422.4 bn in dividends (50% of its net 
profit), setting a national record in Russia, with half of the sum - RUB 211.2 bn - going to the national budget. 
The ESG report focuses on major developments in Sber's ESG transformation, as well as describes the implementation of 
various social and environmental initiatives, the green products on offer, and the development of responsible finance 
practices. The ESG report has been prepared in compliance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards for 
accountability in sustainable development. Moreover, the report discloses information in accordance with Sustainability 
Accounting Standards Board's (SASB) industry classification and risk factors. 
The 2020 Annual Report is included in the materials for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and will be 
submitted for its approval on April 23, 2021. 
The document is available to view or download on Sberbank's official website at https://www.sberbank.com/sustainability 
/annual_reports. 
# # # 
 
 
Sber 
Press office 
media@sberbank.ru 
 
PJSC Sberbank is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Holding almost one-third of 
aggregate Russian banking sector assets, Sberbank is the key lender to the national economy and one of the biggest 
deposit takers in Russia. The Government of the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Finance of the 
Russian Federation is the principal shareholder of PJSC Sberbank owning 50% plus one voting share of the bank's 
authorized capital, with the remaining 50% minus one voting share held by domestic and international investors. 
Sberbank has customers in 18 countries. The bank has a major distribution network in Russia with about 14,000 branches, 
while its international operations - subsidiary banks, branches, and chapters - include the UK, US, CIS, Central and 
Eastern Europe, India, China, and other countries. It holds general banking license No. 1481 dd. August 11, 2015, from 
the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the bank: www.sberbank.com (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru. 
In 2020 Sberbank underwent a rebranding, offering financial and non-financial services of the bank and Sberbank Group 
to individual and corporate customers. Today, the Sber ecosystem is a raft of services for life and daily assistance in 
handling pressing everyday issues for individual customers and businesses. The Sber ecosystem website: www.sber.ru. 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:          SBER 
LEI Code:      549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 
Sequence No.:  96103 
EQS News ID:   1177824 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2021 02:41 ET (06:41 GMT)

