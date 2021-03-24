

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma PLC (HLMA.L) said the Group has made good progress in the second half of the financial year and it now expects adjusted profit before tax for the 2020/21 fiscal year to be similar to that in fiscal 2019/20, compared to prior guidance of around 5% below fiscal 2019/20.



The Group said revenue trends have seen continued sequential improvement. Order intake is currently ahead of revenue and ahead of the same period last year.



The Group's full year results are expected to be released on 10 June 2021.



