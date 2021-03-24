

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark consumer confidence improved in March, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -5.0 in March from -5.2 in February. The average for the past six months was -5.3.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation decreased to 11.7 in March from 12.8 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation fell to 3.3 in March from 6.0 in the prior month.



Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year increased to -1.7 in March from -5.2 in February.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation fell to -35.6 from -33.9 February.



Consumers were less negative toward the big purchases in March as the index increased to -2.8 from -5.7 in the previous month.



They expect the unemployment to increase over the next year.



