Ceiling Tiles Market Size Worth $11.66 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 8.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- - The global ceiling tiles market size is expected to reach USD 11.66 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028. The growth in commercial construction activities, driven by the construction of new office spaces, malls, hospitals, and hotels, is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The mineral wool segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2021 to 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 9%, on account of superior characteristics such as less weight, acoustic insulation, recyclability, and thermal insulation

Non-residential application dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2028, owing to high investments towards commercial space development in several developing countries such as India , Brazil , and South Korea

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth of 10.3%, owing to rising consumer disposable income in several developing countries in the region, leading to the adoption of modern construction practices

The demand is expected to be hampered owing to an outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Governments in major economies such as U.S., India , South Korea , U.K., Germany , and Italy , restricted several ongoing construction projects to prevent transmission of the virus

The market consists of several global and regional players providing a diversified range of products, thus leading to high competition in the industry. Strategies followed by key players include mergers and acquisitions, and vertical integration to gain a competitive edge in the market

Read 108 page research report with ToC on "Ceiling Tiles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Mineral Wool, Metal, Gypsum), By Application (Non-residential, Residential, Industrial), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ceiling-tiles-market

Ceiling tiles are primarily utilized for providing thermal & acoustic insulation to buildings. The key materials used for making ceiling tiles such as metal, gypsum, mineral wool, and cork have high noise reduction capability, have less weight, and are much more environmentally friendly as compared to conventional materials used for making buildings.

An increase in demand for designing decorative interiors in the construction sector has led to a rise in the usage of advanced printing & designing technologies in the construction materials industry. Innovation for aesthetics enhancement of non-residential buildings is anticipated to open new opportunities for growth in terms of improving the energy efficiency of buildings, along with high acoustic insulation levels.

The industry players use different distribution channels such as wholesale selling, third-party agreements, direct supply, and also via online portals. The major players in the industry collaborate with distributors in different countries, for expansion of their geographic portfolio and serve a bigger customer radius.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ceiling tiles market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Ceiling Tiles Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Mineral Wool



Metal



Gypsum



Others

Ceiling Tiles Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Non-Residential



Residential



Industrial

Ceiling Tiles Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Poland





Belgium





Austria





Switzerland



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Indonesia





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Ceiling Tiles Market

AWI Licensing LLC

USG Corporation

Knauf Gips KG

ROCKWOOL International A/S

Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

Saint-Gobain Gyproc

SAS International

BYUCKSAN

HIL Limited

Hunter Douglas

KET Ceiling

Find more research reports onAdvanced Interior Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

Gypsum Board Market - The global gypsum board market size was valued at USD 45.08 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The global gypsum board market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2021 to 2028. U.S. Ceiling Tiles Market - The U.S. ceiling tiles market size was valued at USD 1.53 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period.

in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. Building Thermal Insulation Market - The global building thermal insulation market size was estimated at USD 27.98 Million in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8%. Increasing residential and commercial application of the product to reduce the overall energy costs, coupled with rising awareness about energy conservation is expected to drive the growth.

