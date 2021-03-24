

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway Plc (BWY.L), a residential property developer, reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before taxation declined 4 percent to 280.2 million pounds from last year's 291.8 million pounds.



Earnings per share fell to 185.4 pence from 193.7 pence a year ago.



Before net legacy building safety expense, pre-tax profit was 300.5 million pounds.



Operating profit, however, edged up 0.2 percent from last year to 297.7 million pounds. Operating margin dropped 200 basis points to 17.3 percent.



Revenue grew 11.6 percent to 1.72 billion pounds from prior year's 1.54 billion pounds. Housing revenue grew 12.5 percent.



Volume grew 6.3 percent to 5,656 homes from last year's 5,321 homes. Average selling price was up 5.8 percent to 303,206 pounds.



Further, the Board restored the interim dividend at 35.0p per share, citing robust balance sheet, substantial cash resources and resilient trading outlook.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the Board now expects that the operating margin, before net legacy building safety expense, will be around 17%, up from 14.5%last year.



The average selling price is expected to be excess of 295,000 pounds, up from 293,054 pounds a year ago.



For the full year, the Board now expects that Bellway will complete the sale of around 10,000 homes, compared to prior year's 7,522 homes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BELLWAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de