LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) reported that its fiscal 2020 profit before tax declined to $22.75 million from $49.95 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.15 compared to $0.40.



Fiscal 2020 revenue declined to $243.75 million from $270.94 million, last year.



The Board recommended a 22% increase in dividends for 2020 with a final dividend of 7.69 cents per share. The Board is also increasing target dividend payment from a minimum of 20% profit after tax to 25% for 2021.



