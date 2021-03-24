Nasdaq Tallinn: Nasdaq Welcomes Estonian Japan Trading Company to Baltic First North Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, March 24, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that the shares of the Estonian Japan Trading Company (trading ticker: EJTC) were admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, March 24. Estonian Japan Trading Company (EJTC) is a company with a mission to create different investment lines between the Baltic region and Japan. EJTC will take a wide approach to the investment opportunities in Estonia and the Baltics, ranging from technology start-ups to small businesses producing handicraft products of local origin. EJTC is not immediately raising capital by issuing new shares. By listing the company on First North, EJTC aims to increase the reliability, transparency and reputation of the company towards its partners and potential investors. Being listed on First North also gives the EJTC's shareholders and management an excellent opportunity to get used to operating as a public company. "We are very happy to have our shares listed on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market. Our Japanese partner company MBK Co., Ltd is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and being a publicly listed company is an immense sign of quality in Japan," said Cätlyn Toomere, a Member of the Management Board of the EJTC. "From Japan, Estonia is seen as a small, forward-looking and nature friendly e-country. This reputation is the main reason why MBK has set a goal to invest in Estonian companies and cooperate with them." One of the ultimate shareholders of the EJTC is a Japanese limited liability company MBK Co., Ltd. MBK Co., Ltd. was founded already in March 1947. In June 1949, the company was listed on Fukuoka Stock Exchange. Currently, MBK Co., Ltd. is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange 2nd section. Law Firm NJORD LAW acts as the certified adviser for the Estonian Japan Trading Company on First North market. Nasdaq First North market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an interesting stage of their growth. First North is an alternative market and is often seen as a first step towards trading on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Ott Raidla +372 5552 4824 ott.raidla@nasdaq.com