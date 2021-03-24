DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Application

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Application 24-March-2021 / 08:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLOCK LISTING APPLICATION ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin, 24 March 2021 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), Ireland's largest hotel operator, today announces that a block listing application has been made to Euronext Dublin and to the UK Listing Authority for a total of 90,000 Ordinary Share of EUR0.01 each ("shares") to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to the Official List of Euronext Dublin and application has been made to Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange for these shares to be admitted to trading. Dealings in these shares are expected to commence on the 25th March 2021. These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be allotted from time to time pursuant to the Dalata Hotel Group plc 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan and will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance T: +353 1 206 9400 E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the full year 2020, Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).

