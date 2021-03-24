Anzeige
24.03.2021 | 10:04
Kepler Cheuvreux SA Chooses AQMetrics for MiFID II Reporting

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kepler Cheuvreux SA, a leading independent European financial services company and brokerage headquartered in Paris, has selected AQMetrics for its MiFID II transaction reporting, following an urgent need to replace its incumbent provider.

AQMetrics Logo (PRNewsfoto/AQMetrics Ltd)

The partnership with AQMetrics, a global leader in risk and regulatory compliance solutions, follows an extensive due diligence process by the French firm and strong commitment by AQMetrics to further expand into the Francophone regions.

"Migrating is typically not an easy task," explained Frederic Jamin, Group Performance Manager at Kepler Cheuvreux SA. "But with AQMetrics it was seamless. There are several vendors out there, and we carefully selected our new partner for their expertise and knowledge with regards to MiFID II migration projects."

"Onboarding Kepler Cheuvreux SA as a new client is an important milestone in our expansion within the French market," said Olivier Halimi, a Senior Sales Executive at AQMetrics who has spearheaded the expansion into France and Luxembourg.

Having launched in 2012, AQMetrics has quickly gained a reputation as a leading regulatory reporting and risk provider for investment managers of all sizes and stripes globally, and has won several high profile industry prizes in recent years.

As it continues its geographic expansion and product development to meet emerging regulatory requirements, AQMetrics last year announced plans to double its headcount in order to keep up with demand.

Find out more at www.aqmetrics.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/840928/AQMetrics_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Andrew Manners
+44 (0)7788 981751

