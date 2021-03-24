An Anglo-German report has suggested the environmentally-friendly desire to use only clean power to produce hydrogen, outlined by nations such as Germany, could end up being more emissions-heavy than the more pragmatic embrace of blue hydrogen under consideration in the U.K.Researchers from institutes in Germany and the U.K. have cast an eye over the hydrogen strategies of six European nations and cast doubt on the merits of the pure-green approach of nations such as the former. The Contrasting European Hydrogen Pathways report produced by the Institute of Energy Economics of the University of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...