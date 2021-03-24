EnWave: Q1 2021 Investor PresentationQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|0,848
|0,926
|11:26
|0,846
|0,923
|11:26
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|10:35
|EnWave: Q1 2021 Investor Presentation
EnWave: Q1 2021 Investor Presentation
|Fr
|EnWave verkauft 10 kW REV Maschine an Dairy Concepts IRL für die Herstellung von lagerstabilen Molkereisnacks
|Vancouver, B.C., 18. März 2021
EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) ("EnWave" oder das "Unternehmen"
- https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/enwave-corp/)...
|Fr
|EnWave Corporation: EnWave sells 10 kW REV Machine to Dairy Concepts IRL for Shelf-Stable Dairy Snack Production
|09.03.
|EnWave Corp: EnWave licenses REV tech to Illinois cannabis firm
|09.03.
|EnWave unterzeichnet lizenzpflichtige Lizenz mit führendem Cannabisunternehmen aus Illinois und erhält Auftrag für 120kW REV-Maschine
|Vancouver, B.C., 9. März 2021
EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) ("EnWave", oder das "Unternehmen"
- https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/enwave-corp/)...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ENWAVE CORPORATION
|0,904
|+2,49 %