The "Europe Tissue Processing Systems Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product; Volume; End user; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the European tissue processing systems market is expected to reach US$ 123.49 million in 2027 from US$ 87.74 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the Europe tissue processing systems market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

By product, is segmented into tissue transfer processors and fluid transfer processors. The fluid transfer processors segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the tissue transfer processors segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Tissue processing involves preparing tissues for microscopic analysis by putting them in a tangible medium. It helps provide skinny and high-quality slices that can be mounted on the glass slides and properly stained to indicate normal and abnormal structures. Tissue processing systems are widely used in cancer diagnostic laboratories, where biopsy samples are processed for cancer diagnosis. The growing aging population, prone to chronic diseases such as cancer, drives the demand for regular diagnostic tests. As per estimates by Cancer Research UK, there were ~367,000 new cancer cases in the UK in 2017, i.e., ~1,000 cases were reported every day. Thus, increasing prevalence of cancer is likely to boost the demand for tissue processors to perform cancer diagnosis in the coming years. Moreover, the growing network of diagnostic laboratories across Europe is favoring the market growth.

The growth of the Europe tissue processing systems market is attributed to key driving factors such as rising prevalence of cancer and increasing number of diagnostic laboratories across globe. However, high cost of cancer diagnostics is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

Rising Number of Diagnostic Laboratories

Restraints

High Cost of Cancer Diagnostics

Opportunities

Emerging Markets in Europe

Future Trends

Development and Launch of Innovative Products

