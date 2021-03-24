DHS Expands Investments and Enters Italian Market: Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS Announced

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / DHS, a leading private equity and joint venture firm, announces today two acquisitions and adds more than 85,000 SME's to its one-stop-shop platform. By this entrance in the Spanish and Italian market, DHS accelerates its pan-European rollout.

When publishing its financial results for the fiscal year 2020 last week, DHS already reconfirmed that it will continue to focus on organic growth, combined with targeted acquisitions for market and product expansion. After going public in September last year and announcing three acquisitions in December, the company now announces its second wave of acquisitions, being the Italian company Zempura.

With the acquisition of the Italian electronic invoicing platform Zempura, having its headquarters in Milan, DHS taps into the Italian market. Zempura was founded in 2014 and offers a solution for connecting customers and suppliers to allow a secure, electronic exchange of documents deriving from the supply chain of SME's. Next to that, the Italian software company also provides DHS with the local specific requirements in order to connect its platform with local SME's and public administrations. Today Zempura has about 20.000 active SME's on its platform. It mainly applies the indirect sales strategy similar to the one of DHS, which is based on a profound partner network of about 1.200 resellers.

As often, local obligations by government regarding e-invoicing are also in Italy a tailwind for the expansion of DHS' platform. In 2015, Italy had the largest VAT gap among EU member states, €35 billion, stimulating Italy to implement mandatory e-Invoicing regulations. Since 2015, invoices generated for all business transactions going to Italy's public administrative authorities (i.e., FatturaPA) must be created and signed in electronic form and transmitted via the data exchange system called "Sistema di Interscambio" (SdI). As of 1January 2021, SdI must also be used for all other invoices between all sorts of businesses.

This acquisition allows DHS to enter the competitive Italian e-invoicing market. Zempura will be allowed to further grow by delivering new services on top of its document services, such as payment services and working capital financing.

The company had a total revenue of €1.91 million (EBITDA €0.44 million) in 2020 and €1.63 million (EBITDA €0.30 million) in 2020.

On March 18th, 2021, DHS signed a mutually binding offer to acquire 100% of the share capital. DHS will finance the acquisition of Zempura 18% by shares and 82% by cash. The parties have expressed their intention to complete the transaction regarding Zempura by March 25, 2021.

Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS, said: "Tapping into new ecosystems and partnerships will remain an important cornerstone for our long-term, sustainable growth. Therefore, we are delighted to announce the acquisition of Zempura, allowing us to accelerate the launch of our platform in respectively Italy. This European entity will fulfill a strategical and important role in the pan-European expansion of DHS. It will also help us to align with local requirements and to connect with governments, which is crucial in all 26 countries where we're rolling-out our SME-solution, including payment services, this year."

