

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer confidence weakened for a third month in a row to its lowest level in four months amid stricter restrictions to battle a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic, survey data from the statistical office showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence indicator dropped to 84.0 from 85.0 in February. The latest reading was the weakest since November, when it was at 83.4.



Expectations of a deterioration in the overall economic situation for the next twelve months increased for the third time in a row. Fears over rising unemployment also climbed.



Concerns over a weakening of the personal financial situation, rising prices, and saving intentions in the twelve months were unchanged.



The industrial confidence index eased to 95.4 in March from 97.1 in February.



Optimism continued to improve in the construction sector, while morale weakened further in trade and services.



The overall economic sentiment index fell to a four-month low of 87.0 from 89.7 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de