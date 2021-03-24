ecotel communication ag, a leading provider of IT and telecommunication solutions for business customers in Germany and RingCentral, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions today announced a close partnership whereby RingCentral will be the lead Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offer for customers of all sizes transitioning to the cloud. As part of the partnership, ecotel will offer RingCentral Office, a UCaaS platform that provides team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system to customers. It will also provide customers with value-added services including migration, adoption, and integration to help customers rapidly move to the cloud.

RingCentral Office will seamlessly integrate with ecotel's existing voice portfolio for a smooth transition of their legacy communications systems to the cloud. ecotel will be the first licensed service provider in Germany to launch this integrated service together with RingCentral.

"We are excited to bring the flexibility and agility of UCaaS to our customers across Germany," said Markus Hendrich, Chief Digital Officer, ecotel communication ag. "With RingCentral's unified solution, our customers can provide their people with all the communications services they need. This includes team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, all in one app enabling them to work, collaborate, and communicate anytime, anywhere and from any device, leading to the digitization of business communications in Germany."

Through this partnership, ecotel will leverage the RingCentral open API platform, empowering customers to revolutionize the way their organizations communicate and collaborate through custom integrations to fit their specific needs.

"As people work from anywhere, cloud-based communications platforms are critical for businesses to sustain and drive business growth," said Marco Meier, Regional Vice President, Service Provider Sales at RingCentral. "Through our partnership with ecotel, we will provide cutting-edge communications solutions that give organizations in Germany an opportunity to adapt to the new era of work, with the flexibility to connect and collaborate from anywhere on any device."

About ecotel communication ag

ecotel communication AG (shortly ecotel, XETRA: EE4C) has been operating nationwide in Germany since 1998 and specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in different segments. The ecotel group is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 50,000 data connections and more than 360,000 voice channels.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone????(MVP) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office?, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system; Glip???the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center ??solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

